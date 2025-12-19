Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya met with the Greek minister for Citizen Protection, Michalis Chrisochoidis, in Istanbul on Thursday to discuss enhanced cooperation on security, migration-related issues between the two neighboring countries.

The meeting took place at the Presidential Dolmabahçe Working Office, Yerlikaya said in a statement shared on his NSosyal social media account. According to the Turkish minister, the talks focused on cooperation in combating organized crime groups, terrorist groups, migrant smuggling and other cross-border crimes, as well as operational information sharing and the extradition of fugitives.

According to the Greek media outlets, the two ministers also discussed the issuance of tourist visas for Turkish citizens wishing to visit 10 Greek islands in the eastern Aegean, a move aimed at facilitating travel and boosting contacts between the two countries.

In addition, both sides expressed their willingness to conduct joint operations targeting trafficking in drugs, tobacco products, fuel and gold.

Yerlikaya concluded his statement, thanking his Greek counterpart for the visit and described the meeting as productive, highlighting the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation in maintaining regional security.

Moreover, Türkiye and Greece are expected to intensify diplomatic contacts early next year as part of preparations for a High-Level Cooperation Council (HLCC) meeting.

Recently, it was announced by the Greek media that Ankara and Athens plan to hold a series of talks in Athens in January, with meetings aimed at strengthening dialogue between the two NATO allies. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as part of the planned engagements.

According to reports, authorities have expressed satisfaction with what they describe as progress in bilateral relations over the past two years, citing increased trade volume, reduced migration pressure and a significant decrease in military tensions. Officials also noted that regular, structured talks have helped prevent crises.

Although the normalization sustained momentum in the past two years, with talks between leaders as well as sporadic high-level meetings of top officials to discuss sources of dispute, the core disputes regarding the delimitation of maritime boundaries, exclusive economic zones and continental shelf claims remain unresolved.

Senior Greek diplomatic sources described these issues as the most significant matters yet to be comprehensively addressed at the negotiating table.

On the other hand, over recent months, the statements of Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias disrupted the calm climate in the Aegean Sea. Dendias announced at an event in Athens that Greece would radically review its defense doctrine, issuing remarks targeting Türkiye. Accusing Türkiye of being “the greatest threat” to his country, Dendias said Greece would deploy missiles across hundreds of islands.

Following the statements of the Greek side, the Turkish Defense Ministry assured that Türkiye does not pose a threat to Greece, emphasizing that the Greek officials were escalating tensions, actions violating international treaties and unrealistic statements did nothing but “damage the positive atmosphere built on an agreement between the leaders of the two countries.”