Türkiye has emerged as the guarantor of peace, stability and justice in its region, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Wednesday, stressing the country’s decisive role in preventing and ending conflicts from Ukraine to the Middle East.

“Our diplomatic strength plays a decisive role in preventing and ending wars. Today, Türkiye has become the guarantor of peace, stability, and justice in our region,” Fidan said in Ankara at the groundbreaking of a new Foreign Ministry complex.

He highlighted Türkiye’s global reach with 263 diplomatic missions, making it the world’s third-largest network. “From Ukraine to Syria, from the Caucasus to the Horn of Africa, Türkiye has become an actor shaping regional dynamics,” he said, crediting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s leadership for helping the country remain outside the “circle of flames” surrounding it.

Fidan also pointed to Türkiye’s role in exposing Israel’s “illegitimate policies” and the “oppression of Zionism,” while bolstering international support for the Palestinian cause. “Thanks to diplomacy under the president’s leadership, the Palestinian issue has gained momentum and recognition in global forums,” he added.

Stressing that Turkish diplomacy draws strength from centuries of institutional tradition, Fidan said the new Foreign Ministry compound will symbolize the nation’s growing influence while uniting the lessons of history with the needs of modern diplomacy.