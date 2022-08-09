Türkiye has a higher deportation rate of irregular migrants than Europe, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said Tuesday.

Addressing Turkish envoys on the second day of the 13th Ambassadors Conference in Ankara, Soylu criticized the West's stance on migration, the energy crisis, and economic processes.

Türkiye has deported 361,000 people in the last five years, Soylu noted, saying the total deportation rate of Europe is 18%, with Türkiye's 57% as the country has prevented 2.65 million people from "illegally" crossing through borders.

He said that issues related to irregular migration would not end and snowball into a different situation, leading to many other social incidents.

Global actors are unable to find solutions to major issues such as "the pandemic and the aftereffects, migration, energy crisis, and economic challenges," Soylu added.

On Türkiye's fight against terrorism, Soylu said the number of terrorists that entered the country in 2018 was 408, while the figure is currently 46.

He vowed to continue his country's efforts in fighting terrorists and terrorist groups.

For his part, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said global stability is under threat in many respects.

"Organized crime, in particular terrorism, continues to be the leading threat to regional and global security, and stability. Irregular migration is a reality of our geography and even for the world today, and stands as a test before us," Çavuşoğlu added.

Foreign and Interior ministries will continue their cooperation, Çavuşoğlu stressed, noting: "Türkiye's responsibility is not only for itself. We will continue to contribute to the security and stability of our region, including the security of Europe."