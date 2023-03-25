Türkiye has not closed the door on Sweden's NATO membership if it takes the necessary steps, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın said Saturday.

Noting that Sweden's counterterrorism law will go into effect on June 1, Kalın said the door remains open.

"We will see if they have taken steps to alleviate our security concerns, he told broadcaster NTV, reiterating the idea that Ankara is not against NATO enlargement in principle.

Regarding Finland, Kalın said they always had a constructive attitude and adopted a more transparent and constructive stance regarding Türkiye's demands.

"After evaluations, we came to the conclusion that we can approve Finland's bid," he said.

The top presidential adviser also said Ankara is not delaying the NATO bids of the two countries, as he referred to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's remarks saying that they were proceeding in a speedy manner.

He said none of the NATO member-states raised any objections when Greece delayed North Macedonia's accession for 10 years over a name dispute.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan recently approved Finland's NATO accession bill and sent it to the Parliament for ratification.

A trilateral memorandum the sides inked in Madrid last June won Ankara concrete promises it had demanded, especially in anti-terrorism, as it has been accusing the Nordic nations, especially Sweden, of tolerating and harboring terrorists.

The memorandum envisages Finland and Sweden, as future NATO allies, to show full solidarity and cooperation with Türkiye in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, against all threats to its national security.

But Türkiye suspended trilateral talks for the two countries’ applications in January after Sweden authorized a far-right figure to burn a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm and allowed terrorist PKK supporters to hold anti-Türkiye rallies.