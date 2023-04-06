Türkiye hoped Sweden would fulfill commitments under its own bid as soon as possible, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told his U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin as both officials discussed NATO and the Black Sea Grain Initiative over the phone Thursday.

Akar and Austin also discussed Finland's accession to NATO, bilateral and regional defense and security matters, according to a statement by the Defense Ministry.

Finland's new NATO membership showed its support for enlargement, Akar told his U.S. counterpart.

They highlighted the importance of the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"The importance of the rapid and positive conclusion of our country's F-16 procurement and modernization project was emphasized," the statement read.

Akar also thanked Austin for the support and solidarity shown by the U.S. following the massive earthquakes that shook Türkiye's southern regions in February.

The Turkish official also noted that Ankara supports "NATO's Open Door Policy, Finland's membership shows this once again and it is hoped that Sweden will fulfill its commitments as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, Austin expressed the U.S.' readiness to provide all kinds of support to Türkiye "to heal the wounds of the earthquake," the statement added.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI), brokered by the U.N. and Türkiye last July, aimed to prevent a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain to be safely exported from three ports.

The deal was extended for 120 days in November and will renew on March 18 if no party objects. However, Moscow has already signaled it will only agree to an extension if restrictions affecting its own exports are lifted.

Turkish officials have been working hard to extend the deal for 120 days.