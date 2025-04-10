Türkiye will continue to work with Indonesia on the reconstruction of Gaza and to defend the Palestinian cause in the days to come, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a joint news conference with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto, as both leaders vowed to further boost cooperation.

Erdoğan noted that they discussed steps that can be taken to raise the trade volume to the target of $10 billion in a balanced and mutual manner.

“We agreed on making new breakthroughs in our cooperation. We reviewed existing projects and explored new areas of collaboration,” the president said, adding that the two countries aim to further strengthen their partnership.

Erdoğan also said Türkiye highly appreciates Indonesia’s stance on the Palestinian issue.

For his part, Subianto hailed Ankara’s role in regional affairs and said Indonesia wants to take part in KAAN and submarine projects.

“I invited Turkish companies to invest. As leaders of the Global South and strategic partners, Indonesia and Türkiye must take on the responsibility of shaping a new global order,” he said and added: “Indonesia is interested in participating in the KAAN and submarine projects.”

Subianto called on Türkiye to cooperate with Jakarta to "take responsibility for creating a new global order."

Prabowo thanked Türkiye and Erdogan for the warm welcome and expressed his desire for greater cooperation between the two nations. His official visit to Türkiye began on Wednesday.

Noting that the two nations share a similar history and vision, Prabowo said both countries aspire to be "a positive force in the Islamic world."

On the global geopolitical situation, Prabowo said, "Indonesia and Türkiye should work together to maintain global peace and stability."

"We will work together to support Palestinian independence," he said, adding that they also agreed to support stability and peace in Syria and Ukraine.

The two leaders signed three bilateral cooperation agreements, including Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Disaster and Emergency Management between AFAD and Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency,” “Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Media, Public Relations and Communications between the Directorate of Communications of the Presidency of Türkiye and the Indonesian Presidential Communications Office” and “Cultural Cooperation Agreement between the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Türkiye and the Ministry of Culture of Indonesia.”