Türkiye is in the process of taking a step toward joining the BRICS bloc of developing economies but no concrete action has been taken yet, the spokesperson of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) said Tuesday.

In a news conference in the capital Ankara, Ömer Çelik said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had previously expressed Türkiye’s desire to join the alliance, as Ankara thinks the geopolitical center of gravity is shifting away from the developed world.

Named after Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, BRICS also includes Ethiopia, Iran, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"If there is a concrete development – a decision or evaluation by BRICS on membership – we will share that with you," he told reporters about recent reports.

In June, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Türkiye would like to join BRICS but did not elaborate further.

Russia welcomed Türkiye's reported interest in joining BRICS, saying the subject would be on the agenda of the organization's next summit.

The country’s new diplomatic push reflects its aspirations to cultivate ties with all sides in a multipolar world while still fulfilling its obligations as a key member of NATO, sources said.