Türkiye, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan agreed Monday to pursue closer cooperation on regional security following high-level talks in Tehran focused on Israel's violations in the Middle East and developments in Palestine and Lebanon, according to a joint statement released by Iran.

The four countries have agreed to continue high-level consultations aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and promoting peace and stability, according to the statement.

The talks, hosted by Mohsen Rezaei, secretary-general of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, brought together senior security and defense officials from the four countries.

Türkiye was represented by National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalın, while Saudi Arabia sent Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Pakistan was represented by army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also attended the meeting.

Discussions centered on regional security challenges, Israel's violations across the Middle East and the latest developments in Palestine and Lebanon.

In a statement released by Iran's Supreme National Security Council, the four countries reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining dialogue and expanding cooperation on matters of mutual concern.

"The participants agreed to continue consultations aimed at strengthening cooperation among the four regional countries, including in the areas of regional peace and security," the statement said.

The agreement signals a willingness among the four regional powers to maintain diplomatic engagement on pressing security challenges, with further consultations expected as part of their efforts to enhance regional coordination.