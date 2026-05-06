Türkiye’s Defense Minister Yaşar Güler met with Kosovo’s counterpart Ejup Maqedonci in Istanbul on the sidelines of a major defense expo, where the two sides signed a military financial cooperation agreement.

The meeting took place during the SAHA 2026 International Defense, Aerospace and Space Industry Fair, which brought together defense officials and industry representatives from around the world.

According to a statement shared on the Defense Ministry’s official social media account, the talks focused on strengthening bilateral defense ties between Türkiye and Kosovo.

Following the meeting, the two ministers signed a "Military Financial Cooperation Agreement," marking a step toward deeper collaboration in defense and security.

The agreement is expected to further enhance cooperation between Ankara and Pristina in military areas, reflecting growing ties between the two countries.