Türkiye's 2019 maritime boundary agreement with Libya is legally and politically legitimate and not open to debate, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Wednesday, hailing its acceptance by Libya's House of Representatives as a major diplomatic victory for Ankara.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) during a visit to Brussels, Fidan said the development vindicated Türkiye's longstanding position on the agreement, which defines maritime jurisdiction areas between the two Mediterranean countries.

"This is an entirely legitimate agreement, both legally and politically. There is no need to debate it," Fidan said, dismissing objections from countries opposed to the deal.

Fidan described the Libyan parliament's move as a diplomatic achievement under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's leadership, emphasizing that the agreement promotes regional stability and mutually beneficial cooperation.

He said Ankara had considered the memorandum valid since its signing in 2019, noting that Turkish legal experts viewed the Libyan legislature's latest decision as an act of acceptance rather than formal ratification.

"We know why certain countries object. Some oppose it because they feel compelled to, while others have genuine strategic concerns," he said.

Fidan stressed that Libya's trust in Türkiye and the agreement's contribution to stability in the Eastern Mediterranean were particularly significant.

"Our goal is to bring stability, peace and prosperity to the Mediterranean, just as we seek to do everywhere else," he added.

During his Brussels visit, Fidan also held talks with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, discussing Türkiye-EU relations, regional security and the Russia-Ukraine war.

He also joined Türkiye's justice and interior ministers for talks with their Belgian counterparts aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Fidan called for sustained engagement with the EU to overcome longstanding obstacles in relations, including issues surrounding Türkiye's candidate status.