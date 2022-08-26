Türkiye on Friday celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Croatia, North Macedonia and Slovenia.

"On this special day, as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations, we would like to emphasize our determination to further our cooperation based on friendship, alliance and strategic partnership for the benefit of our peoples, allies and partners," said the statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

It added that Türkiye and Croatia are friendly allied countries with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, viewing each other as neighbors even though they do not share common borders.

Türkiye was among the first countries to recognize Croatia's independence when it was declared in 1991.

"The relations, which this spirit of friendship gives life to, are built on universal values and principles such as democracy, peaceful and humanitarian foreign policy, respect for international law and treaties, and good neighborhood," the statement added.

In 1994, the two countries signed the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation to enhance relations.

"On this occasion, as two allies and partners, we would like to express our belief that the EU and Euro-Atlantic integration of our region will play an important role in delivering lasting peace and stability in all of Europe," the statement said.

On ties with North Macedonia, the Foreign Ministry in a separate joint statement said that Türkiye is determined to strengthen the current "excellent" relations between the countries and bring a new dimension to them, "for the benefit of our peoples and our partners."

It added that the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties make the bilateral relations "exceptional."

"We will strengthen our cooperation with an understanding that pays regard to stability, prosperity and progress of the Balkans, of which we are a part. In the upcoming period, we will continue to contribute to the development of regional cooperation in fields such as trade, investment, energy, transportation, culture and education," the statement said.

The two NATO allies also vowed to enhance joint efforts in facing the challenges to regional and international security and to act in solidarity against all forms of terror.

"We see the common future of our countries and region in the EU. In this context, we welcome the holding of the first intergovernmental conference on the commencement of the accession negotiations with North Macedonia," the statement read.

Türkiye and Slovenia are "friendly and allied" countries with deep-rooted historical ties, the Turkish Foreign Ministry also said in a joint statement and added: "On this special day ... we would like to emphasize our determination to further our cooperation based on Friendship, Alliance and Strategic Partnership for the benefit of our peoples, allies and partners."

Türkiye was among the first countries to recognize Slovenia's independence in 1991, and relations gained a new dimension with the declaration of strategic partnership in 2011.

"The relations, which this spirit of friendship gives life to, are built on universal values and principles such as democracy, peaceful and humanitarian foreign policy, respect for international law and treaties, and good neighborhood," the statement said.

With the strong support of Türkiye, Slovenia joined NATO in 2004 and the Southeast European Cooperation Process in 2010, and Slovenia continues to support Türkiye's EU membership, it added.

"We believe that the EU and Euro-Atlantic integration of our region, including Türkiye's EU membership, plays an important role in delivering lasting peace and stability in all Europe," the statement read. "This common vision between the two countries also contributes to the furthering of regional cooperation and development."