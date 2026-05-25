Türkiye on Monday celebrated Africa Day by reaffirming its commitment to strengthening political, economic and strategic partnerships with African nations as they marked the 63rd anniversary of the African Union's founding.

In a written statement on the occasion, the Turkish Foreign Ministry extended its congratulations and highlighted the symbolic significance of the day for the continent.

"We sincerely celebrate May 25 Africa Day, which coincides with the 63rd anniversary of the African Union and symbolizes the spirit of peace, freedom, unity and solidarity across the African continent," the ministry said.

The statement underlined that Türkiye, as a strategic partner of the African Union, would continue to stand alongside African nations in their efforts toward development, justice and peace based on equal partnership, mutual trust, mutual respect and a win-win approach.

The ministry also pointed to preparations for the Fourth Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit planned for 2026, describing the gathering as an opportunity to further cooperation.

"In this framework, we are meticulously continuing preparations for the Fourth Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit, which we aim to hold this year and which will provide an opportunity to further advance our cooperation," the statement said.

It added that Türkiye and Africa would continue working together to promote peace, prosperity and stability at both regional and international levels.

According to ministry sources, Türkiye’s engagement with Africa began with its Africa Opening Policy launched in 1998 and later evolved into the Africa Partnership Policy in 2013.

Over the past 25 years, relations between Türkiye and African countries have expanded significantly across political, trade, security, defense, cultural and development sectors.

Türkiye increased the number of its embassies across Africa from 12 in 2002 to 44 by 2024, while the number of African embassies in Türkiye rose from 10 in 2008 to 38 in 2024. Mozambique and Botswana most recently decided to open embassies in Türkiye.

Economic ties have also strengthened. Türkiye signed trade and economic cooperation agreements with 50 African countries, investment agreements with 32 countries and defense industry cooperation agreements with 29 countries.

Trade volume between Türkiye and Africa rose from $4.3 billion in 2002 to approximately $40 billion by the end of 2025, according to the ministry.

Turkish investments in Africa reached $10 billion in 2024, up from $67 million in 2003, while Turkish contractors completed projects worth a combined $97 billion across the continent by the end of 2025.

The relationship has also expanded through education and development initiatives. Around 65,000 African students are currently pursuing higher education in Türkiye, while Türkiye has supported major health projects in Somalia, Sudan and Niger.

Türkiye became an observer to the African Union in 2005 and was declared a strategic partner by the bloc in 2008. Since then, three Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summits have been held, with the latest taking place in Istanbul in 2021, under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Preparations are also ongoing for the fourth summit scheduled for 2026.