Media reports say Libya's U.N.-recognized government based in Tripoli has reached a preliminary accord with a powerful armed group to end months of tensions that have flared into occasional violence. Negotiations between the government and the Radaa Force were facilitated by Türkiye, according to the same sources.

Ziyad Deghem, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Council transitional body, said the details of the accord "will be announced to the public at a later date."

Neither Radaa nor the government has so far made any official comments. However, Libyan broadcaster Al-Ahrar on Saturday posted on X a video that it said showed defence ministry forces entering an airport controlled by Radaa.

The North African country is still plagued by division and instability after years of unrest following the NATO-backed uprising that toppled longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

It remains divided between the U.N.-recognised government in the west and its eastern rival, backed by military commander Khalifa Haftar. In mid-May, clashes erupted in Tripoli between government forces and armed groups that authorities are attempting to dismantle.

Among them is the Radaa Force, which controls the east of the capital and Mitiga airport, as well as prisons and detention centres. According to a source within the group, cited by Al-Ahrah, the two parties agreed to a "neutral and unified force ... managing and securing four airports" in the west, including Mitiga. The airport, controlled by Radaa since 2011, is the only one to serve the Libyan capital with commercial flights. Prisons and detention centers managed by the Radaa Force are set to come under the authority of the Attorney General's office, according to Al-Ahrar.

Speaking on the channel, Deghem thanked Türkiye "for its exceptional efforts" and the U.N. mission in Libya (UNSMIL) for its "essential and decisive" mediation.

Türkiye is a key actor in the region and seeks to expand its clout in Libya. Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalın has recently paid a visit to the country, while Ankara also reached out to Khalifa Haftar for more cooperation, marking a shift in its Libya policy.