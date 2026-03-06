Türkiye is assisting its citizens through diplomatic missions in Middle Eastern countries affected by the conflict that began after the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran on Saturday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Öncü Keçeli said Friday.

Keçeli said necessary measures are being taken to protect Turkish citizens in countries targeted by attacks in the region.

He emphasized that Türkiye's diplomatic missions abroad operate emergency hotlines around the clock, adding that citizens should closely follow announcements from Turkish diplomatic representations in countries where they are located.

Keçeli noted that Turkish citizens can leave Iraq, Iran, Israel, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Oman, and Jordan via various transportation routes, with diplomatic missions in those countries advising on safe travel arrangements.

"There is currently no direct air connection from Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait to Türkiye, while flights from the United Arab Emirates to Türkiye are rare and only conducted under exceptional circumstances,” he added.

Efforts are underway to organize bus services to facilitate the overland transfer of Turkish citizens from the four countries to Saudi Arabia and Oman, from where they will be able to fly to Türkiye. However, the introduction of bus services is subject to local authorities' approval, he added.

Keçeli stressed that conditions in the region are changing rapidly and urged Turkish citizens to follow the announcements of diplomatic missions in the countries where they are staying.

The statement came amid an ongoing Israeli-U.S. offensive on Iran that has reportedly killed more than 1,000 people since Saturday, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Gulf countries, which are home to U.S. assets.