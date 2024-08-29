Türkiye has assigned new names to several diplomatic missions, including for Embassies in European and African nations, diplomatic sources said Wednesday.

Per Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s instructions, Zeynep Kızıltan has been assigned as the permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), while Esen Altuğ has been assigned as the permanent representative to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Fidan named Ilhan Saygılı as the ambassador to Serbia, Şebnem Incesu as the ambassador to Switzerland, Hayriye Kumaşçıoğlu as the ambassador to Slovenia and Gürsel Dönmez as the ambassador to Austria.

Additionally, Murat Lutem became the new ambassador to Lebanon, Esra Cankorur to New Zealand and Oğuzhan Ertuğrul to Japan.

Further appointments include Irfan Neziroğlu as the ambassador to Pakistan, Ayse Hilal Sayan Koytak as the ambassador to Bahrain, Bekir Gezer as the ambassador to Tanzania, Ferhat Alkan as the ambassador to Mozambique, Ayse Selcan Şanlı as the ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, Oya Yazar as the ambassador to Laos, Volkan Oskiper as the ambassador to Cameroon, Yusuf Burak Rende as the ambassador to Sierra Leone, Metin Ergin as the ambassador to South Sudan and Hüseyin Barbaros Dicle as the ambassador to Zambia.