President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye is closely monitoring the helicopter crash involving Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hosain Amirabdollahian and offered assistance, as teams from Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) headed to Iran.

"The President of Iran, my dear brother Mr. Ibrahim Raisi, and his delegation being involved in a helicopter accident deeply saddens us," said Erdoğan on X.

"As the Republic of Türkiye, we want to express that we are closely monitoring the situation and are in full contact and coordination with Iranian authorities. We are ready to provide any necessary assistance," he added.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the people and government of our neighbor, friend, and brother Iran on behalf of our nation. I hope to hear positive news about Mr. Raisi and his delegation as soon as possible," Erdoğan stressed.

The Foreign Ministry also expressed solidarity with Iran.

Meanwhile, AFAD announced that 32 mountaineer search and rescue staff from its branches in Erzurum and Van provinces and six vehicles headed to the area to provide assistance. It also said 15-member teams from Ankara, Diyarbakır and Konya provinces were on alert and were ready to head to the area in case a request is made by Iran.

The helicopter carrying Raisi reportedly made a hard landing due to weather conditions while returning from a dam inauguration ceremony on the Azerbaijan border.

The Iranian Red Crescent previously announced that the "crash" occurred between Kaleybar and Varzaqan. Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi emphasized that rescue teams had not yet reached the area.

East Azerbaijan Deputy Governor Jabbarali Zakiri stated that two of the three helicopters in Raisi's convoy had landed, while one had crashed.