Türkiye's Chief of General Staff Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu met his Pakistani and Saudi counterparts in Riyadh as the three countries moved forward with cooperation under the recently signed Mecca Joint Defense Agreement.

Bayraktaroğlu attended the meeting in the Saudi capital alongside Pakistan's Chief of Defense Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Saudi Chief of General Staff Gen. Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, the Defense Ministry said.

The talks were held within the framework of the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement signed between Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The meeting brought together the three countries' senior military commanders as Ankara, Islamabad and Riyadh continue efforts to deepen defense coordination under the agreement.