Türkiye and Pakistan are two shining stars of the Islamic world as well as in terms of global developments, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said on Tuesday, underlining that the “historic responsibility falls upon both countries.”

Speaking at the national day reception of Pakistan in the capital Ankara, Kurtulmuş said: “In terms of international relations, this exceptional relationship between Türkiye and Pakistan is an exemplary one and one that is growing stronger.”

He also reiterated the brotherly relations that date back to Türkiye’s War of Independence, when Pakistani officials offered support. “Similarly, Türkiye has been with the people of Pakistan and in difficult times since the first day Pakistan gained its independence.”

Indicating that Ankara would continue to cooperate with Pakistan on international platforms, Kurtulmuş added: “In recent years, the friendship and brotherly relations between Türkiye and Pakistan have developed in every field. We continue maintaining powerful relations in defense, trade and education.”

Türkiye and Pakistan enjoy favorable relations. The High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) is the primary platform at the leadership level, which has been instrumental in further cementing bilateral relations.

Ankara and Islamabad have strengthened bilateral defense and security cooperation in recent years. In October 2018, the Pakistan Navy commissioned a 17,000-ton fleet tanker built in collaboration with a Turkish defense company in the southern port city of Karachi.

It was the largest warship ever constructed at the Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works. The project was completed in collaboration with the Turkish defense contractor STM.

Both countries also maintain the same supportive stance of the Palestinian cause.