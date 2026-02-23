President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye will continue to speak out for justice and defend what is right wherever needed, stressing that the nation’s strength is rooted in its history, conscience and the legacy of past struggles.

Speaking to reporters after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan said Türkiye’s firm, sincere and principled stance in the face of global challenges is being recognized across the international community. At a time when the world is undergoing sharp geopolitical fractures, he noted, Türkiye aims to expand friendships rather than create new hostilities.

The president emphasized that Ankara is not interested in escalating disagreements or deepening disputes, but instead seeks constructive dialogue and new partnerships. He underlined that while Türkiye respects the sovereign rights of all nations, it also expects the same respect for its own rights and legal interests.

Blending diplomacy, humanitarian action and culture, Türkiye is positioning itself as a key global actor amid rising conflicts and uncertainty. Over the past decades, Türkiye has expanded its public diplomacy efforts beyond traditional communication, positioning a wide range of institutions and nonstate actors as key tools in shaping its international image. Türkiye has intensified its use of humanitarian diplomacy to position itself as a global peace broker, delivering not only humanitarian and development assistance but also acting on moral and ethical principles across the world during crises.

The president also stressed that Türkiye, together with relatives of the fallen soldiers, strongly supports the ongoing effort to permanently end PKK terrorism as part of the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative. Despite those who seek to exploit terrorism for political gain, Erdoğan said the process is moving forward steadily toward its goal. He added that the government is committed to staying within legal boundaries and respecting public sensitivities as it works to bring the process to a successful conclusion.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly.

Türkiye has made progress in the disarmament of the terrorist group PKK after a parliamentary committee agreed upon the guidelines for Parliament in the terror-free Türkiye initiative earlier this week. Government officials say the initiative builds on years of counterterrorism operations that significantly weakened the PKK’s operational capacity inside Türkiye and across its borders.