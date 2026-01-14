Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a second phone call in two days with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry sources said.

Sources said Fidan underlined the need for negotiations to alleviate existing regional tensions.

Türkiye is worried about turmoil in its eastern neighbor as the United States threatened to strike Iran, following days of riots that reportedly left thousands dead.

A senior Iranian official speaking to Reuters on Wednesday warned that Iran would strike U.S. military bases in regional countries if the U.S. attacks.

"Tehran has told regional countries, from Saudi Arabia and UAE to ‌Türkiye, that U.S. bases in those ​countries will be attacked ‍if the U.S. ‍targets ​Iran ... ‍asking these countries ⁠to prevent ‍Washington from attacking Iran," the official told Reuters.