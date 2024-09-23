President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan noted that Türkiye is ready to enhance long-established relations with Germany, as he held a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Türkevi (Turkish House) in New York on Monday.

Erdoğan also held meetings with the Iranian, and Kuwaiti leaders, as well as the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, Israel's attacks in Palestine, revitalizing Türkiye's European Union membership process, and regional and global developments.

The president told Scholz that Türkiye and Germany are two allies, and efforts to develop cooperation in every field and utilize opportunities are "ongoing," the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

He stressed that "Türkiye is ready for steps that will benefit both countries."

Pointing out that it is necessary to revitalize relations between Türkiye and the EU, the president said that Germany is expected to provide support, particularly for the visa issue to be resolved "as soon as possible."

Turkish officials have complained that its citizens are being forced to wait for months for visas from EU countries and then are given visas of extremely short duration or are all-too-often denied visas with no explanation.

Turning to Israel's recent attacks in the region, Erdoğan said the country seeks to expand "its cycle of violence and sees no harm in violating international law and human rights."

He added that "the support of Western countries, in particular for Israel, caused unprecedented massacres in Gaza and made Israel even more reckless."

Despite growing public pressure, the German government remains one of the strongest supporters of Israel’s attacks in Gaza. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly said that his country bears special responsibility for Israel due to its Nazi past.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, killing at least 41,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.