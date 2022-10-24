Ankara is ready to do its part in order to achieve a cease-fire for the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said in a phone call with his Russian counterpart on Sunday.

In the call, Akar and Sergei Shoigu discussed bilateral and regional defense and security issues, authorities said.

According to the Defense Ministry, Akar told Shoigu that Türkiye is ready to do its part for a cease-fire in the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as peace and stability in the region.

The defense chiefs exchanged views on being "careful and cautious about provocations" that would worsen the security in the region, and agreed to work in coordination regarding such issues, a ministry statement said.

Ankara recently warned that Russia and Ukraine were moving away from a diplomatic solution, making the outcomes of a prolonged war even more complicated.

Most recently, Türkiye enabled a prisoner swap between the warring countries. Also, Turkish mediation proved vital in facilitating the signing of a deal between Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul to reopen certain Ukrainian ports to release grain that had been stuck for months because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war – a development that has been crucial in responding to a growing global food crisis.

Türkiye is one of the most active countries working to ensure a permanent cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia. Its delicately balanced act of assuming a role as a mediator by keeping communication channels with both warring sides open provides a glimmer of hope in diplomatic efforts to find a solution and achieve peace in the Ukraine crisis. With its unique position of having friendly relations with both Russia and Ukraine, Türkiye has won widespread praise for its push to end the war.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. While Ankara has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, it also closed its straits to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing through them.