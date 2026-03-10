Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he spoke with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and that Türkiye is prepared to host the next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

"The President noted that Türkiye is ready to host the next round ⁠of talks in a trilateral ​format. We appreciate this initiative ​and ⁠hope ‌it ‌can produce ⁠results," ‌he wrote ​on Facebook on Tuesday.

Erdoğan stressed that the conflict in Iran should not undermine efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine, the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

Erdoğan said negotiations should continue without delay and emphasized the importance of rebuilding Ukraine, healing the country’s wounds and ensuring lasting security. He also noted that safe navigation in the Black Sea is of critical importance for Türkiye, adding that Ankara will provide all possible support for a cease-fire aimed at protecting ports in the region.

Türkiye is among the perfect candidates for mediating the conflict as it enjoys good relations with both sides. It is also a major member of NATO that remains vigilant against the possibility of a spillover of the conflict to Europe’s eastern flank. Istanbul was the venue of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in the early weeks of the conflict three years ago.