Türkiye is ready to provide any support needed to resolve the dispute between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, should both countries seek it, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Thursday.

Erdoğan was speaking at a joint news conference with Kagame in the capital Ankara.

"We see today's visit as a new milestone in deepening our cooperation. Rwanda is an African country often cited as an example for its political stability and economic development model," Erdoğan said, adding that Kagame's "visionary leadership" has played a significant role in this success.

For his part, Kagame said he appreciated Türkiye's mediation efforts.

"You have played a mediating role in various conflicts, bringing Somalia and Ethiopia together. This is highly commendable," he said, adding that such an initiative has left a positive mark in the region.

"Considering our mutual experiences, we are pleased to see you as our chosen partner," Kagame said.

The Rwandan president also extended his congratulations to the government and people of the Republic of Türkiye for their resilience and strength in the aftermath of the devastating twin earthquakes.

Türkiye mediated a deal between Ethiopia and Somalia to restore their relations.

Türkiye stepped in to mediate last July, holding three previous rounds of talks – two in Ankara and one in New York – before December's breakthrough, which won praise from the African Union, Washington and Brussels.

According to the Ethiopia-Somalia Ankara Declaration, the two parties decided to launch technical negotiations facilitated by Türkiye by the end of February 2025 and conclude them within four months. They also agreed to abandon differences of opinion and contentious issues and to move decisively toward shared prosperity.

Erdoğan and Kagame oversaw the signing of four agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation between Türkiye and Rwanda during an official ceremony at the Presidential Complex.

Following one-on-one and delegation-level meetings, the two leaders attended the signing ceremony, which marked a new phase in bilateral relations across various sectors.

The agreements signed included a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA) and Türkiye’s national broadcaster, the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), for cooperation in radio and television. An MoU on cooperation in the investigation of civil aircraft accidents and serious incidents, an MoU between Türkiye and Rwanda in the field of media and communication and a cooperation agreement between Türkiye's Presidency of Defense Industries and Rwanda's Ministry of Defense.

The agreements are expected to strengthen diplomatic, economic, and strategic ties between the two countries, fostering closer collaboration in various fields.