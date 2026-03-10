President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for Sudan’s territorial integrity and political unity during a phone call with Sudan’s Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Sudan’s Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to discuss bilateral relations and the latest security developments in Sudan, according to a statement released by the Presidential Communications Directorate.

During the conversation, Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye attaches great importance to Sudan’s territorial integrity and political unity.

The Turkish leader also said Ankara is closely following the Sudanese army’s efforts to ensure security across the country.

Erdoğan added that Türkiye will continue its support for Sudan, including humanitarian assistance aimed at helping the country navigate ongoing challenges.