Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan and Qatar have accepted an invitation to join U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed Board of Peace, according to a joint statement released Wednesday.

Last week, the White House announced the formation of the Board of Peace to "play an essential role in fulfilling" 20 points of Trump's plan to permanently end Israel's war on Gaza and rebuild the enclave, as well as "providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development."

The U.S. also formed the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to implement Phase 2 of Trump's "Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict," a founding executive board and a Gaza executive board to support the transitional framework.