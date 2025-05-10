Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday reiterated Türkiye‘s commitment to an unconditional cease-fire in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Türkiye supports establishing an unconditional cease-fire in the conflict and backing efforts aimed to achieve it, Fidan told an "coalition of the willing" meeting in Kyiv, according to a statement from his office.

Fidan represented President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the online meeting and underscored Ankara’s commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Fidan also expressed Türkiye's readiness to fulfill its responsibilities in monitoring a cease-fire if one is established for the conflict, which is now in its fourth year.

Russia said on Saturday fighting had been taking place in four regions of Ukraine despite this week’s unilateral cease-fire by Moscow, saying its troops had been forced to respond to Ukrainian attacks.

Ukraine says Russia has continued to attack it and has called the ceasefire a farce. It did not join the truce but is calling instead for a 30-day ceasefire that U.S. President Donald Trump is urging the warring sides to agree.

Reuters could not verify battlefield accounts by either side.

The 72-hour ceasefire, declared by President Vladimir Putin to mark the 80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany, expires at midnight (2100 GMT) on Saturday.

In a statement, the Russian defense ministry said its forces were sticking to the ceasefire - which Ukraine denies - and remaining at previously occupied lines, but that they were retaliating against "violations" by Ukraine.

It alleged that Kyiv's forces had mounted attacks in the Sumy, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine and near 12 different settlements in Donetsk region, which it said Russian troops had repelled.

A wounded Ukrainian soldier at a field hospital in Zaporizhzhia region told Reuters on Friday night that "there hasn't been any ceasefire" and nothing had changed.