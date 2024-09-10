Defense Minister Yaşar Güler reiterated Türkiye's support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Caucasus neighbors Georgia and Azerbaijan, as he attended a trilateral meeting with counterparts in Batumi on Tuesday.

"During the meeting, we reiterated our strong support for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and Georgia,” Güler told reporters after signing the tripartite agreement.

"We once again reaffirmed our commitment to elevating the cooperation between our countries, which have deep historical ties and connections, to the highest level in every field,” Güler added.

Stressing the importance of peace in South Caucasia, he said that Caucasia has critical importance for regional and global security due to its historical and strategic location.

"The strong cooperation between Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia not only serves the common interests and expectations of our countries but also makes a significant contribution to the peace and stability of the Caucasus,” he added.

Güler said the importance of strengthening relations between the countries was emphasized through the agreement signed after the meeting.

"With the tripartite agreement, we have reaffirmed our commitment to further developing this exemplary close and strong cooperation. I believe that this synergy among us will pave the way for new collaborations and partnerships in the period ahead,” he added.

Before the meeting, Güler held separate meetings with Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani in Batumi.