Türkiye reaffirmed its support for Syria’s territorial integrity and stability during talks between the Turkish intelligence chief and Syria’s new government, where bilateral and regional security issues were discussed.

At the meeting between the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Ibrahim Kalın and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, the importance of Syria’s sovereignty, political stability and social peace was underlined, with Türkiye once again stressing that it will always stand by Syria.

The talks also addressed the challenges faced by Syria’s new government in countering both internal and external threats. Türkiye expressed readiness to provide Damascus with all necessary support.

Counterterrorism efforts against the Daesh terrorist group were also discussed, alongside strengthening Syria’s institutional capacity, enhancing border security and customs management, improving economic conditions, and ensuring the voluntary and safe return of Syrian refugees.