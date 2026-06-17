Türkiye on Wednesday strongly rejected the European Parliament’s 2025 Türkiye Report, accusing the assembly of relying on misinformation, ideological bias and unfounded allegations while attempting to undermine the improving momentum in Türkiye-European Union relations.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the report adopted by the European Parliament’s General Assembly contained assessments that were “detached from reality” and based on “baseless claims and misinformation” promoted by circles hostile to Türkiye.

The ministry argued that the document reflected the ideological prejudices of certain lawmakers and was prepared within the framework of a deliberate political agenda. It said the report sought to overshadow the positive developments in Türkiye-EU ties at a time when the strategic importance of relations between Ankara and Brussels continues to grow.

“Such an approach, which provides ground for terrorist organizations and anti-Türkiye groups, once again demonstrates how far the European Parliament remains from presenting a strategic vision for the future of Türkiye-EU relations,” the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry also condemned references in the report to ongoing judicial proceedings in Türkiye, saying legal processes conducted by the country’s independent judiciary had been distorted and that the justice minister had been unfairly targeted through "unfounded accusations."

Emphasizing the independence of the Turkish judiciary, the ministry said the judicial system, as one of the pillars of the country’s sovereignty, is not open to intervention by international institutions, foreign actors or political groups.

The statement added that attempts to politicize judicial proceedings contradicted the principle of judicial independence and were unacceptable.

Türkiye called on the European Parliament to adopt a more constructive approach that would contribute to advancing Türkiye-EU relations on the basis of mutual interests amid growing global challenges.