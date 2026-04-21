Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry rejected Greece’s unlawful attempts to impose fishing bans beyond its jurisdiction in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, stressing that such measures have no legal validity under international law.

The ministry said Greece’s Fisheries Inspection Directorate published maps and established fishing-restricted zones in areas where Athens has no authority, including parts of the Aegean Sea and Eastern Mediterranean.

Ankara emphasized that maps drawing imaginary maritime boundaries between Türkiye and Greece are invalid, noting that such depictions violate Türkiye’s maritime jurisdiction.

The ministry underlined that Greece’s authority is limited to its 6-nautical-mile territorial waters, and that any restrictions imposed beyond these limits – including in international waters – are null and void.

It stressed that Türkiye will not accept any unilateral and unlawful actions aimed at restricting the legitimate activities of Turkish fishermen, which are based on international law and historical rights.

Reaffirming its commitment to dialogue, the ministry said disputes should be resolved on the basis of international law, equity and good neighborly relations, in line with the Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good Neighborliness signed on Dec. 7, 2023.