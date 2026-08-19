Türkiye on Wednesday rejected any legal implications from Greece's newly announced renewable energy spatial plan in the Aegean Sea, stressing that unilateral initiatives cannot alter Ankara's longstanding legal position on disputes between the two neighbors.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli said Greece's "Special Spatial Framework for Renewable Energy Sources," announced Wednesday and covering the Aegean Sea, would have no legal consequences for Türkiye regarding the interconnected disputes between Ankara and Athens.

He said this also applied to geographical formations whose sovereignty has not been transferred to Greece under international treaties.

"These and similar initiatives will not affect Türkiye's legal position regarding Aegean issues," Keçeli said.

The spokesperson reiterated Ankara's position that unilateral actions should be avoided in enclosed or semi-enclosed seas such as the Aegean and Mediterranean, noting that international maritime law encourages cooperation among coastal states.

Keçeli stressed that Türkiye, as one of the two coastal states of the Aegean, remains ready to cooperate with Greece.

He also reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to resolving outstanding disputes through international law, equity and good-neighborly relations under the Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good-Neighbourliness signed on Dec. 7, 2023.