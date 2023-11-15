The Foreign Ministry rejected Israeli authorities' baseless statements about President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, saying that they have no right to talk about laws as they have been committing unprecedented massacres and oppression of Palestinians.

In a statement, the ministry said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen’s slanderous statements about President Erdoğan are groundless and were made because they were disturbed about the fact that the Turkish president voiced the truth.

“Their baseless allegations about our president will not cover up their own crimes,” the ministry said, adding that Israeli authorities have lost their legitimacy in the eyes of the world as they openly bomb hospitals, kill women and children and commit war crimes.

“Türkiye will continue to oppose the massacre in Gaza and support the rightful cause of the Palestinian people,” the ministry added.

President Erdoğan lashed out at the Israeli administration on Wednesday over atrocities targeting Palestinian civilians, branding Netanyahu as a "goner" and Israel as a "terrorist state."

Erdoğan called upon Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare Israel's nuclear arsenal. "Your end is nigh, anyway, whether you have nuclear weapons or not," Erdoğan said, to the thundering applause of his supporters.

Türkiye is spearheading efforts to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians trapped in besieged Gaza, where thousands have been killed since Oct. 7. Erdoğan has been the most vocal critic of Israel, which Türkiye extended an olive branch to mend shattered ties before this new conflict broke out.

"We see Netanyahu flanked by ministers in his news conferences. He thinks these ministers will save him. Netanyahu is a goner," he said.

Outraged by Erdoğan's remarks, Netanyahu ridiculously accused Erdoğan of supporting terrorism and falsely claimed that he bombed villages in Türkiye. The Israeli prime minister's claim is unfounded as Türkiye never bombed its own villages but has been carrying out successful anti-terror operations against the PKK, recognized as a terrorist organization by the U.S., EU and Türkiye.