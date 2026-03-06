Türkiye on Friday denied reports published by a foreign news agency claiming that the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) had asked Britain’s MI6 to increase protection for Syria’s President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

In a statement, the Presidential Communications Directorate's Center for Countering Disinformation (DMM) said the report does not reflect the truth and described the claims as unfounded.

The statement stressed that MIT maintains active cooperation with both the international intelligence community and Syria’s security institutions in the fight against terrorism.

Officials noted that recent successful operations carried out jointly with Syrian authorities against the Daesh terrorist group are among the latest examples of this cooperation.

However, the DMM statement said it is not true that MIT requested Britain’s intelligence agency MI6 to take on any role in protecting Syria’s president, as alleged in the report.

The DMM also urged the public not to give credence to baseless claims and misleading content circulating in the media.