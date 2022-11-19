Türkiye commemorated a senior Turkish diplomat who was working for the U.N. and was murdered by an Armenian terrorist group in Austria's capital of Vienna in 1984.

Enver Ergün, the then-deputy director of the U.N. Center for Social Development and Humanitarian Affairs, was murdered by the Armenian Revolutionary Army (ARA) in his car.

"We remember with respect our martyr, Evner Ergün, Deputy Director of the United Nations Centre for Social Development and Humanitarian Affairs, assassinated in a heinous attack by the Armenian terrorist organization ARA in Vienna on 19 November 1984," the Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

The attack was one of many assassinations of Turkish diplomats and their families around the world by Armenian terrorist groups, including the Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia (ASALA), Armenian Justice Commandos (JCAG) and the ARA.

Armenian terror campaign against Turkish diplomats

According to data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA), a total of 77 people – 58 of them Turkish nationals, including 31 diplomats and members of their families – lost their lives in attacks carried out by these terrorist groups from 1973 to 1986.

The terror campaign started in 1973 when Türkiye's then-Consul General in Los Angeles Mehmet Baydar and diplomat Bahadir Demir were assassinated in an attack by a terrorist named Gourgen Yanikian.

The ASALA was the first Armenian terrorist group to launch a campaign against Türkiye. It targeted not only Türkiye but also other countries and became infamous for a 1975 bomb attack on the Beirut office of the World Council of Churches.

The JCAG initially gained notoriety after claiming responsibility with ASALA for the Oct. 22, 1975 attack on Danis Tunaligil, Türkiye's then-ambassador in Vienna.