Türkiye aims to strengthen its close partnership with Azerbaijan through expanded education cooperation, a senior Turkish lawmaker said during a visit to Turkish-run schools in the Azerbaijani capital on Wednesday.

Fuat Oktay, head of the Turkish Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Commission, visited several Turkish educational institutions in Baku while attending the 10th trilateral meeting of the foreign affairs committees of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia

At the Baku Turkish Anatolian High School, affiliated with Türkiye’s Education Ministry, Oktay met teachers and students and received briefings on academic activities. He later said the school reflected the “strong brotherly ties” between the two countries and expressed satisfaction with efforts to raise well-equipped future generations.

Oktay and the parliamentary delegation also toured the Azerbaijan International Maarif Schools youth campus, operated by the Türkiye Maarif Foundation. Students presented robotics and artificial intelligence projects along with cultural performances.

“These institutions carry strategic importance for our shared future,” Oktay said, adding that cooperation in education would further reinforce fraternal relations between Ankara and Baku.

Speaking to reporters, Oktay said the visit confirmed that Türkiye-Azerbaijan ties “stand firm and are stronger than ever,” noting that the partnership would continue to deepen.

He also said discussions at the trilateral parliamentary meeting focused on regional development and connectivity projects, including transport links such as the proposed Zangezur corridor, which Türkiye views as a key initiative for regional peace, economic growth and closer integration across the region.

Oktay expressed hope that normalization efforts in the South Caucasus would shift the region’s agenda toward “peace, prosperity and development.”