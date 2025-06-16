Türkiye is ready to play a facilitating role in order to end the Iran-Israel conflict as soon as possible and to return to nuclear negotiations, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, the Turkish communications directorate said Monday.

Erdoğan and Pezeshkian discussed the conflict between Iran and Israel, as well as regional and global issues in a phone call, the directorate said.

The Turkish leader noted that he has been in contact with various leaders amid the ongoing conflict.

Erdoğan also emphasized the importance Ankara places on preserving peace and stability in the region.

Regional tension has escalated since Friday after Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said that at least 24 people were killed and hundreds injured in Iranian missile attacks since Friday.

Iran, for its part, said that at least 224 people were killed and over 1,000 others wounded in the Israeli assault.