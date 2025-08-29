Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned that Türkiye will not retreat in the face of hostility, stressing that while Ankara does not seek conflict, it will firmly respond to any threats.

Speaking in a live interview with TGRT, Fidan addressed regional issues from Palestine to Syria, accusing Israel of expansionism beyond 1967 borders and likening Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies to “Hitler’s madness.”

Addressing Erdoğan’s recent remarks that “once the sword is drawn, there is no need for the pen or the word,” Fidan said Türkiye’s security doctrine is rooted in its long state tradition. “We don’t act with hostility unless we are targeted, but we will not back down if we are,” he said.

“We have had a difficult past, we are in a difficult present, and we will likely face a difficult future,” he said. “As long as no hostility is directed at us, our civilization, state tradition and culture do not adopt enmity toward any political entity, group or person for any reason. We do not pose a threat to another state unless that state threatens us. Our response is directed against all actors — whether states or nonstate — that target Türkiye’s security, national interests, the welfare and peace of its people.”

Fidan also stressed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s “tremendous sensitivity” on national security issues. “When a threat arises beyond our borders, we don’t sit and wait for it to strike us here. We must act across the border,” he said.

“Our message is clear: do not be hostile toward us,” Fidan added. “As long as you are not hostile, we will not be hostile to anyone. We do not categorically label anyone as an enemy. But if hostility is shown, we will not back down.”

Criticizing Israel’s expansion beyond the 1967 borders, Fidan called it a policy of aggression that has turned Palestine into a geostrategic problem for the Muslim world. He added that while the U.S. has the most leverage to stop Israel, Washington has failed to use it, leaving itself defending a country whose actions contradict American values.

“The blood in Palestine will lay the ground for changing the injustices in the world,” he said.

He continued by urging Muslim nations to leverage their influence over the U.S., stressing that Arab countries are as concerned as Türkiye but are trapped in a framework that yields no acceptable outcomes.

Türkiye seeks to mobilize the OIC and the international community for collective action.

is the primary supporter of the Palestinian cause and a major opponent of Israel’s genocidal policies that have led to the deaths of thousands of people since October 2023. It long sought to mobilize the Muslim world for a permanent cease-fire between Israelis and Palestinians and advocates that admitting Palestine into the international fold is key to a lasting solution to the longstanding conflict. Recognizing the State of Palestine is essential to that extent, and calls for recognition increased as several European countries announced plans for recognition. The recognition moves are likely to be on the agenda at September’s U.N. General Assembly.

Fidan also said there is a division among Jewish communities worldwide, noting that “those with a conscience call what is happening a genocide.” He likened Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies to a “historical madness” comparable to Hitler’s.

Drawing attention to Israel’s intentions in the region, Fidan said: “Israel is not in favor of a two-state solution. It must now be underlined that Israel is pursuing more land, more occupation. And it is no longer just about Palestinian territory — it is Lebanese territory, Syrian territory. The more it expands, the more it seeks to expand.”

Asked whether there was a mechanism among Muslim countries to stop Israel, Fidan stressed that the Palestinian issue has become a matter that states can no longer ignore. “Israel is now facing absolute isolation — except for one country. But its mindset is: ‘Loneliness doesn’t matter to me. I am the chosen nation. What matters is power.’ But it will not always continue like this,” he said.