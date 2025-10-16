Türkiye has deployed 81 disaster relief experts to the Gaza Strip, including specialists tasked with locating the remains of 19 hostages who are still missing, a Defense Ministry source said Thursday.

“There is already a team of 81 AFAD personnel on the ground,” the source said, referring to Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), adding that “one of the teams will focus on searching for and recovering the bodies.”

Hamas said Wednesday it has returned to Israel the remains of all deceased hostages it could access, noting that more recoveries will require special equipment, as U.S. President Donald Trump said he may allow Israeli forces to resume fighting in Gaza if Hamas fails to honor the cease-fire deal.

"Israel will return to those streets as soon as I say the word. If Israel could go in and knock the crap of them, they’d do that," Trump was quoted as saying to CNN in a brief telephone call when asked what would happen if Hamas refused to disarm.

"The Resistance has fulfilled its commitment to the agreement by handing over all living Israeli prisoners in its custody, as well as the corpses it could access," the Palestinian resistance movement's armed wing said in a statement on social media.

"As for the remaining corpses, it requires extensive efforts and special equipment for their retrieval and extraction. We are exerting great effort in order to close this file."