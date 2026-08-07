Turkish sources quoted by local media outlets confirmed on Friday that a defense pact was signed with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan departed for Saudi Arabia in the morning in a visit announced only hours ago.

The agreement between the three Muslim states brings together oil-rich Saudi Arabia and nuclear power Pakistan as well as Türkiye, which has NATO's second-largest army and a rapidly growing defense industry. It would increase cooperation and deterrence at a time of increased regional uncertainty and threats from the war in Iran.

"The agreement is intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression, and stipulates that any armed attack against any one of the three states shall be regarded as an attack against them all," the Pakistani Foreign Ministry and Turkish Presidency's Communications Directorate said in identical statements.

"It further provides for the enhancement of all aspects of defense cooperation among the three States," the statements said, adding that the agreement was called the "Mecca Joint Defense Agreement."

Earlier, Turkish media reports said it is likely to allow joint military exercises and training, technology transfers and the sharing of intelligence.

Saudi Arabia, whose critical infrastructure and oil facilities have come under attack as part of the war in Iran, has been looking to diversify its defense partnerships. In September, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a mutual defense pact that also defines any attack on either nation as an attack on both. The agreement also comes amid rising tensions between Türkiye and Israel over Gaza and other regional conflicts, including the war in Iran and Lebanon.

A Turkish government official described the agreement as "purely defensive in nature," saying the sides have pledged mutual support only for defense. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the issue publicly, insisted that the deal is "not against any specific actor" and was open for other regional countries to join. The agreement does not abrogate or replace any bilateral or multilateral agreements between these states or with other states and organizations, the official added.

In Islamabad, defense analyst Abdullah Khan described the agreement as a natural evolution and formalization of decades of strategic ties among Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye, saying a changing regional security environment and the evolving nature of warfare had increased the need for closer cooperation. Khan said the pact was "purely defensive" and not directed against any country, with collective deterrence intended to raise the cost of aggression and prevent conflict.

The analyst said three countries bring complementary strengths to the arrangement: Pakistan's military experience and expertise in managing escalation, Saudi Arabia's economic strength and regional influence, and Türkiye's advanced defense technology and industrial capabilities. Sharif arrived on Thursday for a three-day visit accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. Erdoğan traveled to Saudi Arabia on Friday. In addition to discussing ways to help defuse tensions between the United States and Iran, the three leaders were expected to explore expanding trade, economic ties and broader security cooperation, officials said. Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said that while Sharif's visit took place against the backdrop of heightened tensions in the Gulf, it extends beyond the immediate crisis and is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and boosting coordination on regional and international issues. Pakistani officials said the pact meant that any attack against one of the parties to the agreement was an attack on all, which would prompt joint defensive action.

The three countries have been the subject of months of speculation about a possible strategic alliance.

Pakistan has sought to mediate efforts to end the U.S.-Iran war, while Türkiye has played a diplomatic role in negotiations aimed at ending the war in Gaza. Saudi Arabia and Pakistan had already announced a joint defense pact in 2025, a move that drew attention because Pakistan is the Muslim world's only nuclear-equipped state.