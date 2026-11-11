Türkiye on Wednesday condemned Israel for launching a defamatory attack against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after he denounced Israel's systematic oppression of Palestinians at the COP31 Leaders Summit in Antalya, criticizing Israeli officials for trying to cover up their violations and evade accountability.

In a written statement, the Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli Foreign Ministry's remarks targeting Erdoğan, describing them as another futile attempt to obscure the truth.

"The Israeli Foreign Ministry's despicable and outrageous slanders against our president represent yet another example of Israeli officials' futile efforts to conceal the truth," the ministry said.

The ministry emphasized that Erdoğan's opening address at the COP31 Leaders Summit had once again brought Israel's systematic oppression to the forefront of the international agenda, giving voice to concerns shared by humanity's collective conscience.

Reaffirming Türkiye's unwavering support for Palestinians, the ministry pledged to continue standing with those subjected to Israel's aggressive policies.

"As Türkiye, we will continue to stand with all those oppressed by Israel's aggressive policies, particularly the Palestinians," it said.