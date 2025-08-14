Türkiye on Thursday condemned Israel’s approval of a settlement construction plan in the E1 area of the occupied West Bank, warning that the move would sever East Jerusalem from the rest of the territory and deal a serious blow to the two-state solution and hopes for lasting peace.

In a strongly worded statement, the Foreign Ministry said the project — which will physically separate the West Bank from East Jerusalem — flagrantly violates international law and United Nations resolutions, while targeting the territorial integrity of the State of Palestine.

“Approval of this plan disregards the two-state solution and undermines prospects for a just and lasting peace in the region,” the ministry said, adding that establishing an independent and sovereign State of Palestine within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital and full territorial continuity, remains the only way to achieve peace.

The ministry stressed that Türkiye will continue to support “the just cause and steadfast struggle of the Palestinian people” in the face of Israel’s illegal settlement expansion and ongoing occupation.

The E1 area, a stretch of land east of Jerusalem, has long been viewed by Palestinian officials and rights groups as a critical link between the northern and southern parts of the West Bank. Settlement construction there is widely seen as a “red line” that would make a viable, contiguous Palestinian state impossible.

International observers have repeatedly warned that such expansion plans not only breach Israel’s obligations under international law but also inflame tensions and further entrench its occupation of Palestinian lands.