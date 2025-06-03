Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's diplomatic efforts for Syria yielded results with the lifting of sanctions and Türkiye is now stepping in to support its southern neighbor’s development.

"A great deal of work is needed to rehabilitate Syria in every area. We are fighting Daesh together with Jordan, Syria, and Iraq," Fidan said.

Fidan noted that the joint mechanism's effective fight against Daesh would mean the West will no longer need to rely on the YPG terrorists to fight Daesh.

President Erdoğan emphasized the need to lift sanctions on Syria in his bilateral meetings with world leaders and top diplomats on different occasions.

Türkiye, which has urged Syria’s interim administration to address the PKK/YPG’s control over large parts of northern Syria, has been closely monitoring the integration of the SDF into the Syrian government.

The SDF, an umbrella armed group led by the U.S.-backed YPG, currently controls one-third of Syria's territory, including most of the country's oil and gas fields. The YPG uses the name SDF to give itself an air of legitimacy.

Regarding Gaza, Fidan highlighted the urgent need for a permanent cease-fire and the entry of humanitarian aid.

"The entry of humanitarian aid into the region is crucial for 2 million people. To achieve this, a permanent cease-fire must be established in Gaza," he said, adding that pressure must be exerted on the Netanyahu administration, and a lasting cease-fire must be secured.

"We are working day and night on this issue," he said.

Fidan also said OIC foreign ministers would meet in Istanbul in June.

On recent talks between Russia and Ukraine, Fidan said Türkiye has taken key diplomatic steps to help end the war, with sustained efforts for peace since the beginning of the conflict.

He noted that both sides discussed the possibility of organizing a leaders' summit, signaling cautious progress in negotiations.

“In the Istanbul meeting, the parties reached consensus on many issues,” Fidan said, adding, “Our expectation is that another round of talks will be held, as both sides now recognize the value of coming together.”

Emphasizing the broader implications of the conflict, Fidan added: “This is not merely a war between two countries — it carries the risk of global escalation. From the start, our president has consistently called on both regional and international leaders to pursue peace.”