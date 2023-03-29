Türkiye wants to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiation table and put an end to the ongoing war, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a joint news conference with his Hungarian counterpart Katalin Novak in Ankara on Wednesday.

Erdoğan told reporters that Türkiye has been holding talks with Kyiv and Moscow with the goal to bring peace through negotiations at the table.

Meanwhile, President Novak hailed Türkiye's role in the Black Sea grain deal, as she urged an immediate cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine.

She also highlighted the importance of peace and said that it is crucial to prevent further escalation of violence and tensions in the Russia-Ukraine War.

"The two sides need to sit at the table through diplomacy," she said.

Novak also highlighted her country’s favorable ties with Türkiye.

“As Hungarians, I would like to emphasize that we stand with our Turkish friends,” she said, adding that her country strives to help earthquake survivors.

“We brought medical equipment and undertook the restoration of a church and cultural center,” she said, adding that they hope the region is reconstructed as soon as possible.

“Reconstruction requires strong leaders,” she said.

Regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine, Novak said her country is directly affected by it as they share borders.

“We condemn Putin’s aggression and defend Ukraine’s territorial integrity,” she said.

Novak also praised Türkiye for being a key player in preventing illegal migration, which she said poses a threat.

Erdoğan welcomed Novak in an official ceremony in Türkiye's capital Ankara.

After an official welcoming ceremony, Erdoğan and Novak held talks at the presidential complex, according to the Presidential Communications Directorate.

The leaders also exchanged views on bilateral relations and joint steps to enhance cooperation.