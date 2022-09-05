Türkiye intensified its efforts for the construction of the political process in Syria. While the last meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee has been postponed due to the disagreement on the location, Türkiye states that the regime should be persuaded and a result should be obtained. In this context, Türkiye, which gives a constructive diplomacy lesson to the world with its mediation role in the war between Russia and Ukraine, is looking at alternatives for meeting places with other countries. Ankara states that cities with United Nations offices may also be among the other options after the meetings in Geneva failed due to the regime's "concerns about the neutrality" of Switzerland. Since the beginning of the process, Türkiye has underlined that the only solution in the country is a political solution.

In addition, Switzerland, which has permanent neutrality status, broke its silence with its harsh statements against Russia in the Russia-Ukraine war and with weapons aid to Ukraine. Switzerland's change of its neutral status for the first time since 1815 by imposing sanctions on Russia due to the Russia-Ukraine war also affected the Syrian crisis. The ninth meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Commission, which was planned to be held on July 25 in Geneva, has been postponed. Türkiye points to the political process to end the conflicts in Syria as well.

The U.N. also notes that the parties to the political process and negotiation in Syria should be kept separate from other discussions in the world. Ankara, on the other hand, always expresses an opinion that political dialogue and diplomacy should continue between states. The U.N. underlines that for the safe and dignified return of asylum seekers who left the country due to the Syrian civil war, it is necessary to move to the next stage as soon as possible in the constitutional negotiation process.

In Geneva, at the call of the United States, the fourth Syria meeting was held last week, attended by high-level representatives from 13 countries, which was chaired by Ethan Goldrich, assistant undersecretary for Near Eastern Affairs at the U.S. State Department responsible for relations with Syria, Jordan and Lebanon. In a statement made by the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the meeting, it was reported that Deputy Minister Mohammed gave a message of determination to end the suffering of the Syrian people, which has lasted for more than 10 years. Germany's Syria Representative Schneck said that despite the country's deteriorating humanitarian situation, they would try to achieve a political solution in Syria.