The Foreign Ministry summoned Denmark's ambassador Danny Annan over the latest attack on the Turkish flag and Quran in his country on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry strongly condemned the attack on the Muslim holy book and the Turkish flag, saying that it is unacceptable to allow such "vile attacks" under the guise of freedom of expression.

The ministry informed the envoy about Ankara's stance regarding the attack and that Türkiye will continue efforts on multilateral platforms against similar attacks and hate crimes amid surging Islamophobia and xenophobia in Europe.

The ministry also told the envoy that such acts are condemned by all Muslims in the world and that Denmark has been ignoring the concerns of billions of people.

The ministry also urged Denmark to prevent such provocations and take deterrent precautions to prevent them in the future.

A far-right anti-Muslim group called "Payrioterne Gar Live" burned a coup of the Quran and the Turkish flag in front of Türkiye's embassy in Copenhagen. They also unfurled placards and chanted anti-Muslim slogans on Friday.

Similar attacks took place in front of the embassy on March 24 and 31.