Türkiye summoned Iran’s ambassador to Ankara and requested an explanation after a ballistic missile was fired from Iran toward Türkiye, expressing its protest and concerns over the incident, Foreign Ministry sources said Monday.

Iran’s Ambassador to Ankara Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh was called to the Foreign Ministry, where Turkish officials conveyed Ankara’s reaction and concerns regarding the ballistic missile launched from Iran toward Türkiye, according to diplomatic sources.

During the meeting, Turkish authorities requested clarification from the Iranian side about the incident and stressed the seriousness of the situation.

Sources said Türkiye communicated its expectations that such incidents should not be repeated and emphasized the need to avoid steps that could further escalate tensions in the region.

This was the second time the Iranian ambassador was summoned in less than a week.