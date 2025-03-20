Türkiye and Switzerland on Wednesday celebrated a highlight in their deep-rooted ties at a program in the Turkish capital, Ankara, as part of the year-long commemoration of the 100th anniversary of their Friendship Treaty.

Hosted by the Swiss Embassy, the event focused not only on the historical relationship but also on the future of Swiss-Turkish cooperation in diplomacy, trade, culture and innovation.

Swiss Ambassador to Türkiye Guillaume Bertrand Scheurer emphasized that this milestone represents a century of mutual trust, respect and collaboration. He noted that Switzerland and Türkiye have built strong connections over the years in various fields, including diplomacy, economic relations, education and cultural initiatives.

“The anniversary of the Friendship Treaty offers an opportunity not just to reflect on a century but also to strengthen future cooperations and cultural engagements between Türkiye and Switzerland,” Scheurer told the event.

As part of the centennial celebrations, several events are planned to further strengthen bilateral engagement. One key highlight is the “Swiss Traces in Ankara: Through Schwarzenbach's Lens” photography exhibition curated by Burçak Yakıcı, which will explore Switzerland's historical footprint in Ankara.

The exhibition will be open April 11-24 at the Ankara Painting and Sculpture Museum, with an official inauguration on April 10 attended by Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Swiss pianists Joanna Goodale and Layla Ramezan will be holding a concert titled “Crossed Modernities” on April 10, which Scheurer said would “present the unique synthesis of Swiss and Turkish musical traditions that show the deep and cultural bonds that unite us.”

The duo are to hold another private concert in Istanbul on April 15.

Beyond cultural initiatives, economic cooperation remains a priority. Later this year, the Switzerland-Türkiye Economic Forum will take place in Istanbul, bringing together business leaders, policymakers and researchers to discuss sustainable green infrastructure and innovation. The forum aims to create new avenues for collaboration and investment between the two nations.

“Türkiye and Switzerland have formed strong relations in economy, culture, scientific exchange, political cooperation and diplomacy over the past 100 years,” the ambassador said, bringing up the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne in particular.

“We are very proud that the Treaty of Lausanne was signed in Switzerland in 1923, which, along with the Montreux Convention in 1936, is very important for modern Türkiye,” he said. “Today, we continue building new collaborations on these historic agreements.”

Scheurer hailed burgeoning economic and investment activity between the two countries, citing some 150 Swiss companies operating in Türkiye and bilateral trade volume exceeding 10 billion Swiss francs (approximately $11 billion.)

“We are also pleased to increase Turkish investments in Switzerland, which is grossing over 1 billion Swiss francs. This is not just a number but contributes to two countries’ people and companies creating new business venues and improving technological progress by investing in one another,” Scheurer said.

Ambassador Scheurer also expressed his gratitude to Turkish institutions and sponsors for their support in organizing the centennial activities.

Switzerland remains committed to working closely with Türkiye to build a future rooted in shared values, innovation and sustainable development. As the centennial celebrations continue, both nations have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their dynamic and evolving partnership.

The event in Ankara concluded with a reception following the speeches.