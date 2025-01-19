Türkiye and Switzerland mark 100 years of diplomatic relations this year. Ankara's ambassador to Bern, Şebnem Incesu, has outlined ambitious plans to strengthen ties between the two countries, emphasizing trade, innovation and cultural exchange.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) on Sunday, Incesu highlighted the significance of the Treaty of Lausanne in shaping relations between the two nations, which began with the Ottoman Empire’s opening of a consulate in Geneva in 1898 and the establishment of an embassy in Bern in 1915.

"We see this milestone as a valuable opportunity to strengthen our relations," Incesu said, as 2025 marks the 100th anniversary of the Friendship Treaty signed on Sept. 19, 1925, between Türkiye and Switzerland, announcing plans for commemorative activities to celebrate the centenary.

She said that these activities aim to highlight a century of friendship and mutual cooperation while setting the groundwork for future collaborations.

The two countries share "strong" economic ties, according to the envoy, with bilateral trade – excluding gold – amounting to $4-4.5 billion annually. Swiss investments in Türkiye have reached $8.6 billion, while Turkish investments in Switzerland are over $900 million. "International trade has now moved beyond traditional definitions," Incesu noted, stressing the importance of incorporating global trends like digital, green transformation and connectivity. "To increase both our trade volume and mutual investments, we can further highlight the relative advantages of both countries and jointly explore opportunities for cooperation in third countries,” she said.

She also emphasized the importance of science, innovation and technology in bilateral relations. Describing Türkiye as a country that closely follows advancements in these areas, she noted that these fields offer opportunities for deeper collaboration with Switzerland, renowned globally for its research and development capabilities. "In this context, by prioritizing young people, we can create added value in our future investment," she said.

On security, the ambassador underscored the need for constructive collaboration with Swiss authorities, particularly on counterterrorism efforts. "We aim to carry out efforts toward constructive collaboration and good-faith dialogue with Swiss authorities," she said, expressing her intention to engage in open and transparent discussions on the issue.

She highlighted planned commemorative activities between the two sides, including joint exhibitions, concerts and archival projects, focusing on fostering stronger ties between the people of both nations. "We are considering using a joint logo to bring visibility to the friendship treaty and to create a positive public perception," she said about the joint logo that the two countries have.

She also drew attention to the role of the Turkish community in Switzerland, calling it "significant" in bilateral relations. "As the embassy, along with our consulates general in Geneva and Zurich, we are always striving to improve the quality of services provided to our citizens," Incesu said, encouraging Turkish nationals to maintain their cultural roots while integrating into Swiss society. "The most important wish I have for the Turkish community here is that they maintain their unity and solidarity, always keep their connections with Türkiye strong, and ensure their children grow up with the Turkish language and culture."