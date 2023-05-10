Türkiye and Syria will come up with a roadmap to revive stalled bilateral relations, according to a joint statement issued following the four-way meeting between Turkish, Russian, Syrian, and Iranian foreign ministers in Moscow on Wednesday.

The meeting highlighted the positive and constructive atmosphere while emphasizing the importance of facilitating the safe, voluntary and dignified return of Syrians to their homeland.

The foreign ministers agreed to instruct their deputy foreign ministers, the defense ministries of the four countries, as well as intelligence units to prepare a roadmap.

Noting that the top diplomats of the four countries held a fruitful meeting to revitalize ties between Ankara and Damascus, the Foreign Ministry noted that they reiterated their commitment to Syria's territorial integrity and the return of Syrians to their homeland while boosting international assistance to reconstruct the country.

Foreign ministers for Türkiye, Syria, Russia and Iran met on Wednesday in Moscow, marking the highest-level talks so far on rebuilding ties between Ankara and Damascus after years of animosity during Syria's civil war.

NATO member Türkiye has backed political and armed opposition to Syrian President Bashar Assad during the 12-year civil war, and sent its own troops into the country's north to fight Daesh and YPG/PKK terrorists. It is also hosting more than 3.5 million refugees from its neighbor.

Syria's foreign minister Faisal Mekdad was quoted as saying by the Syrian state news agency SANA that "despite all the negatives of the past years, there is an opportunity" for Damascus and Ankara to work together.

Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement there had been a "positive and constructive atmosphere" and that the countries' deputy foreign ministers would be tasked with preparing a roadmap to advance Syria-Türkiye ties.

Syrian and Turkish defense ministers had also held talks in Moscow in December.

Moscow is Assad's main ally and Russia has encouraged a reconciliation with Türkiye. Assad was invited on Wednesday to attend the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia on May 19 in a major sign that the regional isolation of Damascus has thawed.